MOVIE

'Black Panther' crosses $1 billion mark

(Disney)

By The Associated Press
Disney's megahit "Black Panther" has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney's estimate of ticket sales. The announcement comes on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Disney notes that "Black Panther" is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The others are "The Avengers," ''Avengers: Age of Ultron," ''Iron Man 3," and "Captain America: Civil War."

The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing "The Dark Knight."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemarvel
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIE
From regular produce to Hollywood stars
Richard Jenkins grateful for 2nd Oscar nomination in career
Hollywood stars share excitement over upcoming Oscars
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
More movie
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Preview: 'American Idol' premieres Sunday on ABC
'A Wrinkle in Time' review
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Coffee shop refuses to serve police
Police: Man follows woman home, attempts knifepoint robbery
'Suspicious' death of SUNY student under investigation
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing
Police officer killed, another wounded in standoff
Out-of-state crews help thousands in NJ without power
Show More
Man found dead inside donation box
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Victims, gunman identified in veterans home shooting
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Police officer involved in high-speed collision sues mother of boy killed in crash
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos