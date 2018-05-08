UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Two of rapper Cardi B's bodyguards are being sought after a Bronx man was assaulted while seeking her autograph outside an Upper East Side hotel, police said Tuesday.
Authorities say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was asking for the autograph outside the Mark Hotel around 2:15 a.m.
She declined, but he apparently kept pushing closer. Two members of her entourage then intervened.
Video obtained by TMZ shows one of the men pushing the victim to the ground while another kicked him in the head.
Police say three men fled the scene.
The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition
Police are looking to talk to the two members who were allegedly involved in the assault.
