ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head in Manhattan

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two of rapper Cardi B's bodyguards are being sought after a Bronx man was assaulted while seeking her autograph outside an Upper East Side hotel, police said Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was asking for the autograph outside the Mark Hotel around 2:15 a.m.

She declined, but he apparently kept pushing closer. Two members of her entourage then intervened.

Video obtained by TMZ shows one of the men pushing the victim to the ground while another kicked him in the head.

Police say three men fled the scene.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition

Police are looking to talk to the two members who were allegedly involved in the assault.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bcostume galagalaNew York CityManhattanUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Multi-talented DJ finding niche in art world
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
Jay-Z lawyers say SEC star-struck in deposition quest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in brutal Queens attack arrested in South Carolina
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Mom, 2 children die after car hits alligator
Boy mourns beloved horse after it's electrocuted in puddle
Trump to withdraw US from Iran deal, reinstate sanctions
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
6-year-old Newark girl dies after fall from window
Show More
Suspect found hiding in psychologist's home after murder
Leopard kills toddler in Uganda national park
Demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge hits milestone
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations
Cuomo: Schneiderman accusers 'should have their day in court'
More News