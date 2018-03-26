The Conner family was one of America's favorite families on television for nearly a decade.Now ABC's "Roseanne" is back after 20 years and trying to win back the nation's hearts all over again.The original cast of the sitcom was on hand at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan on Monday night to premiere the first episode of the new season.It was followed by a discussion with the cast on returning to play the iconic blue-collar family from Landford, Illinois.Lecy Goranson, who played Becky Conner, said it was easy for her to get right back on the set."It was a total blessing to be back, it was so much fun," Goranson said. "I felt like once we were back together, it just felt complete."