ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Excellent! Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to reunite in 'Bill & Ted' part 3

EMBED </>More Videos

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea. (Orion Pictures)

HOLLYWOOD --
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea.

It's been nearly 30 years since the time-traveling teens first hit the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter says a third Bill & Ted installment is firmly in the works.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" hit theaters in 1989 and became a huge box office phenomenon. It was followed up with "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey."

The new movie will be called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and will focus on the iconic duo and their new roles as middle-aged dads.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement to THR. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm, we've got a dream team!"

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie sequelsmoviesmovie theaterentertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head
Jay-Z ordered to face SEC questions in financial probe
Multi-talented DJ finding niche in art world
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Wild Pennsylvania high school brawl caught on video
Road rage victim: 'You have to watch who you beep at'
Mother accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Pompeo returning from NKorea with 3 detained Americans
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
'Spiritual healer' arrested for alleged sex abuse, abortion
Show More
Woman caring for grandson with cancer gets note about yard work
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Suspect in brutal Queens attack arrested in South Carolina
Dish may owe you $1,200 for violating Do Not Call list
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
More News