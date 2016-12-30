ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family plans joint memorial for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the story (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A memorial service is in the works to celebrate the lives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher after the mother and daughter died within hours of each other earlier this week.

There are no details yet on when and where the service will take place, but family members tell ABC News the pair will be honored jointly. And since both film icons liked a good party, we are told to expect a celebration of their lives and love for each other.

Reynolds' son Todd Fisher, who was seen visiting a Los Angeles cemetery Thursday, said family members are hoping to hold a dual funeral service for the "Singing in the Rain" star, who died Wednesday, and Carrie Fisher, who played the indomitable Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise and died a day earlier.

Todd Fisher told ABC News that just 30 minutes before her fatal stroke, Reynolds said she wanted to join her daughter.

"The stress of losing a child, it's unnatural to leave the earth before your child," he said. "She always felt that way. In fact, I think she said to me a couple of times, she's not going to go to Carrie's funeral. Now, she gets to hang out with Carrie and doesn't have to go to the funeral."

Todd Fisher said Reynold's children were the core of her life.

"She was amazing at so many things, but I think her children were her pride," he said.

And they adored her, as captured in a photo from 1964 showing a 6-year-old Carrie mesmorized by her mother as she performed on stage in Las Vegas that went viral.

There'd been rough patches, including a decade of estrangement brought on by Fisher's battle with drugs and mental illness, but the star of the "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" always radiated sunshine.

"I think that we are all, possibly, sinkable," Reynolds said. "But we have to fight against that. And our life can become very turbulent and hard for us to live through many difficult moments."

In recent years the two icons had found the antidote to those troubles: irreverent humor and proximity. They were neighbors and best friends, as evidenced in HBO's upcoming documentary "Bright Lights."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathshollywoodmoviesmovieactor
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Toddler thrilled to get 'weatherman' suit for Christmas
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 2016 in Review
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officer jumps into moving car to rescue child from intoxicated driver
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Crews search for missing plane carrying 6 in Lake Erie
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
Police: Man crashes car into pool deck, floods house, runs off naked
Show More
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
More News
Top Video
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in West Village
More Video