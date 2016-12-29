HOLLYWOOD, California --When fans mourning the death of actress Carrie Fisher on Tuesday realized she did not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they created a makeshift star to help others pay their respects.
"We've seen fans walking around and talking about her and having flowers but no real place to actually go and set them down and pay their respects for her. So we wanted to create something where they can do that," fan Angel Ceja said.
Angel Ceja and her husband Jim Ceja drove to Hollywood from Anaheim to honor the actress but were disheartened to discover Fisher had not been honored with a star.
"There's no reason why she shouldn't have a star here on Hollywood," Jim Ceja said.
Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, the actress, author and screenwriter died Tuesday at age 60. She left an imprint on the hearts of many.
Alex Boyle, a lifelong "Star Wars" fan, said the first memories that came to mind after hearing the news of Fisher's death were her appearances in "The Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally."
"She was my first crush," Boyle said.
But Princess Leia remained his favorite Fisher role.
"She was hard-edge. She wasn't the sweet princess that everyone thought she would be," Boyle said.
Visiting from Texas, Matt Burr and his wife Amy Burr also expressed admiration for the actress.
"I always liked watching her in interviews. She's always quick-witted and good with a quip," Matt Burr said.
"She was amazing," Amy Burr said. "First she was Princess Leia, but then she was Carrie Fisher. She was a role model for people with messed-up lives."
