  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Times Square New Year's Eve security briefing, 11 a.m.
CELEBRITY DEATHS

Fans create makeshift star in honor of Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
EMBED </>More News Videos

In honor of the late actress Carrie Fisher, devoted fans created a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for others to pay their respects.

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
When fans mourning the death of actress Carrie Fisher on Tuesday realized she did not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they created a makeshift star to help others pay their respects.

"We've seen fans walking around and talking about her and having flowers but no real place to actually go and set them down and pay their respects for her. So we wanted to create something where they can do that," fan Angel Ceja said.

Angel Ceja and her husband Jim Ceja drove to Hollywood from Anaheim to honor the actress but were disheartened to discover Fisher had not been honored with a star.

"There's no reason why she shouldn't have a star here on Hollywood," Jim Ceja said.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, the actress, author and screenwriter died Tuesday at age 60. She left an imprint on the hearts of many.

Alex Boyle, a lifelong "Star Wars" fan, said the first memories that came to mind after hearing the news of Fisher's death were her appearances in "The Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally."

MORE: Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death

"She was my first crush," Boyle said.

But Princess Leia remained his favorite Fisher role.

"She was hard-edge. She wasn't the sweet princess that everyone thought she would be," Boyle said.

Visiting from Texas, Matt Burr and his wife Amy Burr also expressed admiration for the actress.

MORE: Carrie Fisher describes "Star Wars" filming in rare 1977 interview

"I always liked watching her in interviews. She's always quick-witted and good with a quip," Matt Burr said.

"She was amazing," Amy Burr said. "First she was Princess Leia, but then she was Carrie Fisher. She was a role model for people with messed-up lives."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Download the free abc7NY app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warscelebrity deathshollywood walk of famecelebrityHollywoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
Fans gather in SoHo to celebrate life of Carrie Fisher
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Fans gather in SoHo to celebrate life of Carrie Fisher
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 injured in Queens double shooting
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Woman killed in Canarsie hit-and-run
Man missing 30 years ID'd in another state with DNA
Show More
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Water flies into air after cars crash, 1 hits hydrant on Long Island
Texas Cop Orders Teen to Do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking
EXCLUSIVE: New clues in search for DJ's fatal hit and run driver
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
More Video