MOVIE NEWS

Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

Fox Searchlight has reportedly acquired the rights to produce a film about Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)

LOS ANGLELES --
Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans, your favorite snack is about to get its big break.

Film studio Fox Searchlight has acquired the rights to produce a film about Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez, according to Variety.

The biopic follows Montanez, who picked grapes on a Southern California farm before beginning his career with Frito-Lay as a janitor. Montanez pitched Flamin' Hot Cheetos after he spiced up an unseasoned batch of the snack with a traditional Mexican recipe including butter, cheese and chili. His take on Cheetos eventually became a billion-dollar brand and propelled him up the ranks of Pepsi-owned Frito-Lay, where he is now known as the Godfather of Multicultural Marketing.

Fox acquired the rights after a bidding war that brought multiple studios to the table, Variety reported. The project is a co-production with DeVon Franklin's Franklin Entertainment.

Fox Searchlight has not yet responded to a request for comment about the project, although Franklin has retweeted several tweets about the project.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfoodmovie newssnackspepsiu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
MOVIE NEWS
A look at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
Why 'Black Panther' is so much more than box office hit
Toy Story Land is coming to Disney World
More movie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Anything can happen at the Oscars
Barbra Streisand reveals she has 2 cloned dogs
Celebs weigh in on Time's Up ahead of Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Miami schools chief changes mind about NYC job
Man charged with sending envelope containing white powder to Trump Jr.
Warnings, watches issued ahead of Nor'easter
Possibly rabid coyote attacking people, terrorizing towns
Man takes $1,600 Uber ride home after night of partying
College evicts ex-student who refuses to leave dorm
Man kicked out of McDonald's after buying homeless man food
Carjacker forces 13-year-old out of vehicle in Queens
Show More
Married Catholic priest accused of attacking wife
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death
Child dies after being locked inside car at shopping plaza
Hit-and-run driver kills man getting out of car in Bronx
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
More News
Top Video
Celebs weigh in on Time's Up ahead of Oscars
Suspect in deadly explosion accused of targeting judge, prosecutor
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
More Video