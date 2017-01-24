PRANK

Frighteningly funny prank video shot in Westchester County store goes viral

(Photo/Paramount Pictures)

By Mike Waterhouse
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
An appliance store in Westchester County, New York, is getting quite a bit of attention after a hidden camera prank video recorded inside the showroom is going viral.

Prisco Appliance on Tarrytown Road in White Plains was the scene for the frightening, yet hilarious prank that is serving as the trailer for the horror movie "Rings," which is due out in theaters February 3.

The video was posted Monday, and has already been seen more than 1 million times in about 24 hours.

Store owner Nick Prisco told Eyewitness News the video was shot more than a year ago, and it's all real. He said it was part of an elaborate setup that involved luring people with a Craigslist ad to give feedback on a new 4K TV in return for $50.

The film crew built a fake wall and installed a control room behind it.

The crowd lined up, and then the screaming ensued.

Check out the video here:

The prank involved a character from the movie popping out of one of the TV screens and touching or approaching people looking at the TVs.

"It was very funny," Prisco said.

But with any prank comes some risk of some people taking it too seriously.

"One guy freaked out," Prisco said. "He thought it was real. He pulled a knife."
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieprankWhite Plains
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRANK
Hollyweed: Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
'Hollyweed:' Security increased at Hollywood sign after prank
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
More prank
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Corrine and Taylor fight, as Raven and Danielle L. connect with Nick on 'The Bachelor'
Kerry Washington calls for women to endorse women at Sundance
The Trend: Alternative facts, Baron Trump, Star Wars, Stevie Wonder
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Nor'easter causes damage, knocks out power to area
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
Trump advances oil pipelines; SCOTUS pick coming next week
Erin Andrews reveals she battled cervical cancer
Show More
Bronx carbon monoxide leak sends 13 to the hospital
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton back at work after collapse
Police hunt for gunman after Paterson gas station attendant murdered
UK government loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament
New video shows 'El Chapo' in Mexican prison hours before extradition to U.S.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos