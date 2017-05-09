It's official:is coming back.The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC,confirmed on Tuesday.It has not yet been announced who will host the show and who will judge.is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongsideand," said Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney-ABC. "America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever."The show, which first ran from 2002-2016, has reached an audience of 460 million people around the world. Its alumni include the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.