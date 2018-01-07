ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86

Joe Torres has more on the life of comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke. (CBS via Getty Images)

Longtime comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86 years old.

The younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made his own name in comedy, most notably as one of the stars of TV's "Coach."

"Coach" co-star Craig T. Nelson released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying he is incredibly sad to hear of his passing.

"He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on "Coach." It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family."
