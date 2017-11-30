ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Matt Lauer: 'No words to express my sorrow' following sexual misconduct allegations

Matt Lauer attends the Matrix Awards, hosted by New York Women in Communications, at the Sheraton Times Square on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Former 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer has released a statement following being fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior.'

The statement was read out loud on air by NBC's Savannah Guthrie on Thursday. It reads,
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."

Lauer's firing for what NBC said was "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague stunned viewers Wednesday, rocked the network and made the "Today" show host the best-known figure in America brought down so far by the misconduct allegations sweeping the industry in recent weeks.
