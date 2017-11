Former 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer has released a statement following being fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior.' The statement was read out loud on air by NBC's Savannah Guthrie on Thursday. It reads,Lauer's firing for what NBC said was "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague stunned viewers Wednesday, rocked the network and made the "Today" show host the best-known figure in America brought down so far by the misconduct allegations sweeping the industry in recent weeks.