  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie Mouse to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get another huge star: Minnie Mouse. (Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES --
Another film legend will soon grace the Hollywood Walk of Fame: Minnie Mouse.

Since her first appearance in 1928's "Steamboat Willie," Minnie has appeared in more than 70 films. She's inspired fashion designers with her timeless red and white polka dot ensemble and has even used her celebrity status to promote charitable causes.

Minnie will join other Disney characters with stars like Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, Kermit the Frog and Mickey Mouse.

"Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame," Walk of Fame ceremonies producer Ana Martinez said. "Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star."

Her star, the 2,627th, will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 22 in front of the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre. Singer and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry and Disney CEO Bob Iger will be on hand for the dedication.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of famedisneymickey mousecelebritymovie newskaty perry
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Review: Liam Neeson in "The Commuter"
Sandy Kenyon reviews the delightful 'Paddington 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FDNY firefighter arrested, suspected of trafficking fentanyl
School letter about 'proper' English causing controversy
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
Suspect arrested in connection with missing student's death
Growing memorial for New Rochelle stabbing victim
Officer gives clothes to homeless man shivering in cold
Murky fog causing travel problems at JFK Airport
Emergency responders among injured in high-rise apartment fire
Show More
Feds: Acting Bonanno boss among 10 arrested in mob bust
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to escape
Parents uncooperative in search for missing 1-year-old twins
Neighborhood Eats: Peppered prawns at Solomon and Kuff
20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
More News
Top Video
Trump's 's***hole' remark lambasted from left and right
Road salt apparently cause of power outage affecting thousands
Restaurant's facade collapses in Morris Heights
Sandy Kenyon reviews the delightful 'Paddington 2'
More Video