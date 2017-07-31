ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie critics of the future learn craft in Brooklyn

Movie reviewing is probably not a skill you pick up in school, but this summer, one group of students is learning the craft.

The critics of the future are here today at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, thanks to a camp run by a non-profit organization called Kids First that uses the facilities of the Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN).

"I think it's a wonderful way for kids to be able to open their eyes to see how thinking critically and analyzing film and text can be used in different ways outside the classroom," Bronx teacher Nadiene Sierra said.

Sierra and and fellow teacher Madeline Rodriguez each have students participating in the program.

"I think it's extremely valuable, especially when you have children who are of different backgrounds who may not be into theater," Rodriguez said.

Students like Angel David Gonzales are getting a lot of the program.

"It helped me improve my vocabulary," he said. "It made me write even more. I didn't used to like writing."

Rodriguez said Gonzalez is normally very shy, but not in film critic class.

"It's really nice to see him open up from his shell, to really embrace this experience and opportunity," she said.

For more information on the class, visit KidsFirst.org.
