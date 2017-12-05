ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Investigation into sexual harassment allegation against New York City Ballet leader

EMBED </>More Videos

New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins has been accused of sexual harassment.

NEW YORK --
Longtime New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins has been removed from teaching his weekly class at the School of American Ballet while the two organizations jointly investigate an accusation of sexual harassment against him.

Both organizations confirmed to The New York Times that the accusation against Martins was made in an anonymous letter.

Martins, asked to respond, said: "The company has already addressed it." Martins says he has no additional comment at this time.

Martins is the artistic director and chairman of the ballet school's faculty. He has led City Ballet since the 1980s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentballetsexual harassmentNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Melissa McCarthy, Neil Patrick Harris to host 'Kimmel'
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Stars of 'The Middle' talk about big 200th episode
Met conductor suspended after 3 men accuse him of misconduct
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: Man armed with machete fatally shot by police
NYCHA chairwoman to be grilled over lead inspections
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
Woman sought in mugging of 70-year-old
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
69-year-old woman crossing road killed in NJ hit-and-run
Wildfire threatens thousands of homes in Southern California, kills 1
Show More
Judge to hear arguments in defamation lawsuit against Trump
Nassau County Executive back in court in corruption case
Carolers go door-to-door to benefit Linden toy drive
FDNY re-hires firefighter who posted racially charged tweets
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump's travel ban
More News
Top Video
The oldest structure in New York City
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
Carolers go door-to-door to benefit Linden toy drive
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video