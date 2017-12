The NYPD has opened an investigation into Russell Simmons based on the allegations of sexual misconduct made by nearly a dozen women.Some of the encounters were alleged to have happened in New York, though appear to be beyond the statute of limitations.A police source described the investigation as routine and preliminary.Simmons recently disputed one of the alleged incidents from 1991 , saying, "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being."This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.