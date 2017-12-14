NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD has opened an investigation into Russell Simmons based on the allegations of sexual misconduct made by nearly a dozen women.
Some of the encounters were alleged to have happened in New York, though appear to be beyond the statute of limitations.
A police source described the investigation as routine and preliminary.
Simmons recently disputed one of the alleged incidents from 1991, saying, "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being."
