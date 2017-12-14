ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NYPD opens investigation into Russell Simmons after sexual misconduct allegations

The NYPD has opened an investigation into Russell Simmons based on the allegations of sexual misconduct made by nearly a dozen women.

Some of the encounters were alleged to have happened in New York, though appear to be beyond the statute of limitations.

A police source described the investigation as routine and preliminary.

Simmons recently disputed one of the alleged incidents from 1991, saying, "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being."

