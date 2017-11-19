ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model in 90s

EMBED </>More Videos

Entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old model in the early 90s, and the woman claims producer Brett Ratner, recently accused of sexual misconduct, was there. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old model in the early 90s, and the woman claims producer Brett Ratner, recently accused of sexual misconduct, was there.

Keri Claussen Khalighi told the LA Times the incident happened in 1991, after she met Ratner and Simmons at a casting call in New York.

She claimed they took her to dinner and then back to Simmons' apartment to show her a music video. Khalighi said that is when Simmons allegedly began making aggressive sexual advances.

She said in the article Ratner "just sat there and watched."

MORE: Hollywood harassment scandal widens with accusations against Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman

In a statement, Simmons, now 60 years old, strongly disputed her account.

He said, in part: "As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment. I am a supporter of the #metoo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being."

There was no immediate comment from Ratner about the allegations
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultsex crimescelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
SNL cast member goes on rant, bashes Staten Island
MoviePass launches subscription plan for $6.95 a month
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into Manhattan street
Video: Bystanders help with rescues after scaffolding collapse
Firefighter among 3 hurt in raging apartment fire
Man hospitalized after home invasion in middle of afternoon
Man rushed to hospital after massive tree lands on truck
SNL cast member goes on rant, bashes Staten Island
Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery
Worker dies while replacing cesspool on Long Island
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda joining thousands to rally for Puerto Rico
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
800+ dive into freezing water for polar plunge
NYPD sergeant pinned by car while responding to 911 call
More News
Top Video
Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery
AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory in effect for NYC area
Stare down a shark from Times Square
All aboard! These mini trains at Grand Central are North Pole-bound
More Video