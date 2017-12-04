The case against Harvey Weinstein has not yet gone to a grand jury in New York, at least not yet.But the NYPD revealed Monday that the evidence is mounting, they believe there are other alleged victims, and that detectives are pursing leads thousands of miles from Manhattan.The Harvey Weinstein trail is leading detectives halfway around the world, confirming dates and places and tracking-down witnesses."I have two detectives in LA right now. I've sent them to Paris, I've sent them pretty much around the world," said Chief Robert Boyce, NYPD Detective Division. "So, this case is an active case, we are going to keep going forward."The New York connection to the Weinstein investigation is former Boardwalk Empire actress, Paz de la Huerta. She told police she was raped by Weinstein in TriBeCa on two occasions in 2010.Amid an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, detectives in New York revealed last month that the New York allegations are credible."We are happy with where the investigation is right now, Mr. Weinstein is out of state, we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him so right now we are gathering our evidence, we continue to do so every day," Boyce said back on November 3rd.Since then authorities revealed Monday, NYPD detectives have been pursuing additional allegations against Weinstein. How many or how recent those claims are is still not clear."We are going to keep going forward because we believe there are other victims out there. Whether in New York, LA, London or anywhere else in the world, we will go forward with the case. And we will share," Boyce said. "We speak to the Metropolitan Police quite often and as I said, I have two of my detectives in LA right now. So it's not over. This is no small undertaking and we will go forward."----------