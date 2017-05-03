During his monologue, Kimmel thanked all the doctors and nurses and encouraged donations to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
We thank @jimmykimmel for sharing his story and the support he has given us. To support us as well, please visit https://t.co/JaSm1ILk4x. https://t.co/GtJ67Ev2lM— Children's Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) May 2, 2017
Both former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tweeted their support for Kimmel's plea for Americans to come together in support of more affordable health care for infants.
Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017
Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017
Celebrities also took to social media to share their support of Kimmel and the hospital. Kimmel thanked everyone with a sweet photo.
Sending so much love to you, Molly, and mostly to Billy who's already stronger than I could ever dream to be. https://t.co/13dYzeccfw https://t.co/2w5LsLXyHs— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 2, 2017
I am committed 2 @ChildrensLA They treat patients regardless of their ability 2 pay. It is time 2 reject @GOP plan https://t.co/GUdpFSZaYZ— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 2, 2017
A touching & most powerful monologue from my friend@jimmykimmel &it has a happy ending.I love him & his whole family.https://t.co/T2mEQh14j6— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 2, 2017
powerful - sending love jk ?!!https://t.co/tFMoiZRv06— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 2, 2017
Welcome, Billy Kimmel! You have amazing parents ? funny, kind, beautiful. Your dad has some good qualities too. @JimmyKimmel @MollyMcNearney— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 2, 2017
All the light and love to you and your family @jimmykimmel! Please donate to @ChildrensLA and help save lives. https://t.co/BYCyo214h0— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 2, 2017
Thank you @jimmykimmel for your honesty, your words, your bravery. All should watch this!!! https://t.co/HixCTVxqLQ— christina applegate (@1capplegate) May 2, 2017
Please watch this. This is beautiful. Laid me out. https://t.co/I5jeyflEBh— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2017
My heart goes out to @jimmykimmel & his wife & I want to give part of my heart to his sweet baby boy to fill that little hole :(— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 2, 2017
This just made me sob https://t.co/tOe4dfoFev— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 2, 2017
Wow. Showing true grace my friend...RT @jimmykimmel: My wife and I welcome a new baby and it is quite a story... https://t.co/piNuhrZipq— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 2, 2017
Things got a bit dusty in the Meyers' house this morning. Love to the entire Kimmel family. https://t.co/1VlaTMn2SP— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 2, 2017
In awe at the ability of @jimmykimmel to honestly, emotionally & generously share this story. One helluva great dad. https://t.co/DI9aI1qRbf— Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 2, 2017