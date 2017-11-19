ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance off side of hotel on American Music Awards

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." - P!nk (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC)

P!nk is known for daring performances at the American Music Awards, but the "Raise Your Glass" singer just raised the bar.

The international superstar performed stories above the ground off the side of the JW Mariott in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," the singer said earlier in the weekend.

Social media singled out the performances as a highlight of the evening, with many complimenting the performance while others talked about the anxiety of watching her perform so high off the ground.

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsbuzzworthy
