Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning actor known for villain roles, dies at 68

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Veteran character actor Powers Boothe, who built a career in TV and film often by playing menacing villains, has died. He was 68.

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Boothe was known for playing bad guys in many films, including "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers."

He also had roles in TV shows like "Deadwood," "24" and "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The veteran actor, who grew up on a Texas farm, won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

Friends and family called him a devoted husband and father, and a great actor.

Reaction poured in from actors who had worked with Boothe over the years.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."


Lea Thompson, who was in the original "Red Dawn" with Boothe, called him "a gentleman and a great actor."



He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and the corrupt senator in "Sin City."


A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
