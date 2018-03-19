Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston: former President George H.W. Bush.Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.----------