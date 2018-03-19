ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

President George H.W. Bush steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston

EMBED </>More Videos

POTUS AT THE RODEO: The 41st president of the United States joined a sold-out crowd to welcome Garth Brooks back to the stage at RodeoHouston on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston: former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.

NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.

Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

PHOTOS: George H.W.Bush rocks RodeoHouston

On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.

Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeogeorge h.w. bushgarth brooksTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alisha Marie used humor to launch a YouTube career
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Tomb Raider' reboot
'Love, Simon' makes gay teen hero in coming-of-age tale
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain, heavy wet snow to start spring
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Torture case: Siblings enjoying newfound freedom
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Show More
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Bronx hit-and-run
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
Police: Naked man dies after jumping in river to evade officers
Police: Baby in stroller found unattended on subway platform
FDNY hero succumbs to 9/11 related illness
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video