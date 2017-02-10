ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Radio City Rockettes 'Spring Spectacular' taking a 1-year hiatus

The Radio City Rockettes perform Tuesday, June 7, 2016, on the marquee of Radio City Music Hall to promote their 8-week "New York Spectacular" show that opens June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bad news for the Radio City Rockettes: their "Spring Spectacular" show is taking a one-year hiatus.

Madison Square Garden made the announcement on Friday.

They released a statement which said: "Rather than showcase a product that is not yet at its best, we have made the decision to take a one-year hiatus, and instead pursue opportunities to broaden the Rockettes brand through significant appearances across the country and internationally, including a USO tour and the 2017 Tony Awards."

The show has been around for just two years and the company noted that big changes were made in the second year in the hopes of making it as big of a success as their "Christmas Spectacular."

They feel the changes that still need to be made to the show will not be ready by the time this year's show would begin.

MSG stated that they are still committed to the production and are planning to return in 2018.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to the show will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster. All other tickets will need to be refunded at their point of purchase.
Related Topics:
entertainmentrockettesdanceradio cityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
George and Amal Clooney expecting twins!
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
The Trend: Viewer snow photos
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 critically in Belmont, Bronx fire
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it
Show More
New York area digs out after being walloped by winter snow
Plane bound for Buenos Aires suffers engine fire at JFK, sources say
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Queens
Manhole fire in Brooklyn knocks out power to buildings
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos