Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wabc
Sunday, February 12, 2017 06:12PM
See what the biggest names in music wore on the red carpet at this year's Grammy Awards.
Related Topics:
entertainment
award shows
grammy award
music
music news
distraction
red carpet fashion
buzzworthy
fashion
Oscars
oscar fashions
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the Grammys winners and nominees
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Remembering a legend: Saturday marks 5 years since Whitney Houston's death
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
10 injured, 2 seriously, in Queens apartment fire
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain in parts of NY area
Woman rescued as car sinks into icy New Jersey pond
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
See the Grammys winners and nominees
Dept. of Education misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
Show More
16-year-old charged with DWI after Long Island police chase, crash
Hundreds gather at Jewish rally for refugees in Battery Park
Man charged with impersonating federal agent, stealing e-cigs
Supporters of Charles Oakley denounce treatment of ex-Knick
Woman trying to grab hat dies after falling off Oculus escalator
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York