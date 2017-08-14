Rep: WWE legend Ric Flair in hospital, needs prayers

STAMFORD, Connecticut --The media representative for wrestler Ric Flair says the WWE hall of famer is in the hospital.
Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Monday that "we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."
Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
It's not clear where Flair is hospitalized.
He lives in Charlotte.