ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Michelle Williams paid less than $1,000, Mark Wahlberg $1.5M, to reshoot same film

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film All the Money in the World is coming under fire for all the money it reportedly spent on one of its male costars.

Michelle Williams was paid less than 1 percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg made in order to reshoot the film, according to a report published by USA Today. "Three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" told the newspaper that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes while Williams, who was not told about this, did it for less than $1,000 extra.

The new controversy comes after its initial star, Kevin Spacey, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. The allegations came so late in production that director Ridley Scott said he had already moved on to another film, but the team scrambled to reshoot with new star Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role.

Scott told USA Today in December of the reshoot that "everyone did it for nothing," specifically mentioning himself and Williams.

In response to the USA Today report that Wahlberg had actually done it for millions, some fans said that Williams' lack of pay in comparison was because she was a woman. Others argued that Wahlberg's higher pay was because of his box office draw, while still others defended Williams' reputation as an actress, saying their pay should have been equal.


The USA Today report comes more than a month after a report in the Washington Post that Wahlberg had been paid $2 million to reshoot, with a source accusing there was merely "a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors."

All the Money in the World, which hit theaters in December, tells the story of the kidnapping of the 16-year-old grandson of billionaire Jean Paul Getty in the 1970s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newssocial mediaequal rightsactor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
James Franco denies misconduct allegations
Arie learns about 'Bumper Car Trauma,' as a feud erupts between 2 women
Pink to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Sterling K. Brown, Aziz Ansari make history
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman rescued from 2nd floor after fire tears through home
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
Hit-and-run kills elderly woman in Flushing
Man catches fire after being tasered, sprayed with tear gas
NJ man's houseboat stuck in frozen waters
3 shot inside Brooklyn bodega
James Franco denies misconduct allegations
Prosecutor: Husband of murdered radio host hired hitman
Show More
Large chunk of ice falls from building, crushes teen's car
Man questioned in sex assault of woman using walker
Electric shock jolts dogs walking on the sidewalk
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
School bus with children on board overturns in Brooklyn
More News
Photos
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Photos