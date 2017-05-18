ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Resources from Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview

Resources featured on our special:
Six Degrees of Separation
The Little Foxes
Anastasia
Groundhog Day
Bandstand - The New American Musical
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Present Laughter
The Glass Menagerie
War Paint
The Play That Goes Wrong
A Doll's House, Part 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Hello Dolly
Oslo (Broadway)
Indecent (Broadway)
Sweat (Broadway)
Waitress the Musical (now with Sara Bareilles)
1984
Marvin's Room
The Term of My Surrender
Additional Sites:

NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lincoln Center
"Curtain Up" Broadway Exhibit
Free - until June 30, 2017
