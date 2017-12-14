ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon previews 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The "Star Wars" franchise has been called a modern mythology: A series of legends that captures the imagination of so many. Pretty much anywhere in the world you could go, "The Last Jedi" is poised to to enhance all that has come before.

Trailers for the new movie are deliberately vague, designed to get you to buy a ticket without revealing much about what happens. But the film, finally revealed, is expected to gross more than $400 million opening weekend after a worldwide release.

"Fans from different countries are different, but still you just feel the love," actress Daisy Ridley said at the LA premiere last Saturday.

Her character, Rey, takes center stage in "The Last Jedi," asking plaintively at one point, "I need someone to show me my place in all this."

She seeks help in fighting the evil First Order from Luke Skywalker, who has exiled himself to a remote island. Seen just briefly at the end of "The Force Awakens," actor Mark Hamill takes a major role in this one.

"Even though I think I know it all, they throw things at me story wise that I never could have imagined," he said.

He has been so much a part of the franchise for so long, Hamill is recognized anywhere in the world he might care to to travel.

"To be part of something that brings so much happiness is just a gift that you can never take for granted," he said.

Actor John Boyega reprises his role as Finn.

"This cultural phenomenon, I just think the fans are the most dedicated," he said. "And you can really see that in the vibe at the premiere."

Actor Benecio Del Toro is a newcomer to this universe

"It's got a hook on 4-year-olds and 80-year-olds," he said. "It just hooks everybody, and I'm just really lucky to be part of this."

Del Toro plays a code-breaker who interacts with Finn, which is one of several sub-plots in this two-and-a-half-hour picture. But no part of it is more poignant or moving than scenes involving the late Carrie Fisher. Before she died, Fisher described the appeal of "Star Wars."

"It's about family, and that's what's so powerful about it," she said.

Her scenes resonated most for me, but I fully realize so many are planning to go see "The Last Jedi" no matter what the critic say about it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonentertainmentstar wars
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What the Disney-Fox acquisition means for entertainment
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill her'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
The FCC repeals net neutrality rules
Student arrested with BB gun, knife at NYC high school
Woman charged after son's 323 hospital visits, surgeries
Naked road rage: Man strips, punches driver after crash
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
2 men charged with murder of Queens rapper in 2015
Women claim harassment pervasive in construction industry
Police handcuff 11-year old girl at gunpoint
Show More
Cow escapes church nativity scene twice
Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill her'
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Police questioning person of interest in deli worker murder
New app can help you navigate Penn Station
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos