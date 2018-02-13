SIMPLY NEW YORK

Simply New York: Carole King

EMBED </>More Videos

In this episode of Simply New York, find out how the story of Carole King made it to Broadway. (WABC)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Singer and songwriter Carole King is a New York City native whose incredible career is showcased in the Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

She began making music at a very young age when her mother began teaching her some basic piano skills at age 3. By her teenage years, she was writing music and even formed a band in high school.

King wrote her first number 1 hit "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" at the age of 17 for the Shirelles with her first husband Gerry Goffin.

They would go on to write some classic songs, including "Take Good Care Of My Baby" (Bobby Vee, 1961), "The Loco-Motion" (Little Eva, 1962), "Up On The Roof" (The Drifters, 1962), "Chains" (The Cookies, 1962; The Beatles, 1963), "One Fine Day" (The Chiffons, 1963), "Hey Girl" (Freddie Scott, 1963), "I'm Into Something Good" (Herman's Hermits, 1964), "Just Once In My Life" (with Phil Spector for The Righteous Brothers, 1965), and "Don't Bring Me Down" (The Animals, 1966).

She made her solo debut in 1960, but it was the 1971 solo album Tapestry that took her to the pinnacle. Tapestry spawned four GRAMMY Awards including Record, Song, and Album Of The Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female honors.

Her career is celebrated on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which opened on January 12, 2014. The show won a GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album and two Tony awards.

To learn more about Carole King, visit her website at www.caroleking.com. To learn about the musical, visit beautifulonbroadway.com.

----------
* Have an idea for Simply New York?
* More local news
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsimply new yorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIMPLY NEW YORK
Where to spot a celebrity in New York City
Simply NY: Secrets of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
How much do you know about Broadway?
The oldest structure in New York City
More simply new york
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Arie selects his final four women for 'hometown dates'
NYC students go 'Inside Broadway'
Weinstein's attorney: New York lawsuit 'without merit'
$300,000+ raised for kids to see 'The Black Panther'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim confronts Chelsea, Seaside bomber after sentencing
Kindergartner who died had flu, NJ officials say
Applebee's fires 3 after racial profiling incident
Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection
Mugshots: 16 arrested in bust of alleged Hudson Valley drug traffickers
Pilots: $6B LGA rebuild puts convenience, comfort ahead of safety
Student assaulted and robbed inside Queens dorm
Couple sells everything for dreamboat that sinks in 2 days
Show More
Scientist accused of killing husband, body may have been in home for months
Flight to Hawaii lands safely after engine fails over Pacific
NYPD detective arrested in connection with fraud scheme
Trump's budget: Replace food stamps with 'Blue Apron-type program'
Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe
More News
Top Video
Pilots: $6B LGA rebuild puts convenience, comfort ahead of safety
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Could this be the longest married couple on Staten Island?
Pothole season taking its toll on NY area roads, drivers
More Video