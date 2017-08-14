The #MyNYCSong contest is designed to help young people here in the city find their voice, and the city has recruited teen musicians to help spread the word.The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment wants to hear from all talented teens with a passion for music."We're looking for unique songs about New York City. What inspires you about New York City and so we're looking for young songwriters to tell that story," Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, said.The songwriting contest is open to young people who live in any of the 5 boroughs. Young people like Brandon Niederauer."I think it'll encourage many teens to really express what they have inside in their music," Niederauer said.Brandon, who was in "School of Rock" on Broadway, is part of a non-profit group called Guitar Mash."All of us just sitting around playing guitar together, sharing our emotions through songs. It's just the best thing in the world," Maxwell Violet, teen co-chair, said.The organization was founded by Rebecca Weller, who thought-up the idea for a contest."Great songs come from honesty about your own experience and that can come from anywhere so I hope this inspires every teen in New York," Weller said.Teens from her group explain what kids need to enter."Your voice, a guitar, or a ukulele. And, when you're ready to share your song, record it!" said one."What's really exciting about this is that it nurtures the next generation of songwriting talent right here in New York," Julie Menin said.The grand prize winner will receive a professional recording session to memorialize their song, and the opportunity to perform live on November 19th as part of Guitar Mash at City Winery - an annual play-along, sing-along event featuring renowned guitarists and singer-songwriters - and will receive two VIP tickets for guests.Two runners-up will also receive recording sessions and VIP tickets to attend Guitar Mash at City Winery. Both the grand prize winner and the runners-up will receive a one-on-one mentoring session with Ben Lovett, co-founder and musician of Grammy award-winning band Mumford & Sons, and co-founder of Communion Music.