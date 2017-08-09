The Boss on Broadway: for a Springsteen fan it doesn't get any better that that!If you're used to seeing him in stadiums and large arenas, then you're in for a real treat. The superstar will perform for less than a thousand people at each show.Bruce Springsteen will begin an eight-week run on the Great White Way.The Boss will take up residency in the Walter Kerr Theater from October 12th through November 26th, performing five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday.At each show, Springsteen will perform his music and read excerpts from his memoir "Born to Run."Springsteen released a statement that said in part, "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work."Springsteen added that the Walter Kerr Theater with its 960 seats is among the smallest venue he has ever played.So just how hard will it be to secure tickets to Springsteen's shows?The singer teamed with Ticketmaster's verified fan program to try to prevent scalpers from getting all of the tickets.Between now and August 27th, fans must register for tickets and they will be notified about ticket sales on the 29th.