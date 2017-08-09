ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruce Springsteen to begin Broadway run in October

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Boss on Broadway: for a Springsteen fan it doesn't get any better that that!

If you're used to seeing him in stadiums and large arenas, then you're in for a real treat. The superstar will perform for less than a thousand people at each show.

Bruce Springsteen will begin an eight-week run on the Great White Way.

The Boss will take up residency in the Walter Kerr Theater from October 12th through November 26th, performing five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

At each show, Springsteen will perform his music and read excerpts from his memoir "Born to Run."

Springsteen released a statement that said in part, "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work."

Springsteen added that the Walter Kerr Theater with its 960 seats is among the smallest venue he has ever played.

So just how hard will it be to secure tickets to Springsteen's shows?

The singer teamed with Ticketmaster's verified fan program to try to prevent scalpers from getting all of the tickets.

Between now and August 27th, fans must register for tickets and they will be notified about ticket sales on the 29th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbruce springsteenbroadwaymusicNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NYC songwriter offers tips for aspiring stars
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Priest charged with groping teenage girl appears in court
Teen charged after baby found alive in bag in NY
Show More
Woman fatally stabbed inside Bay Ridge apartment
Softball team banned from championship after Snapchat post
Doctor sentenced for shooting former boss in Chappaqua
Woman on cellphone pinned by NJ Transit bus
President Trump's childhood home available on Airbnb
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos