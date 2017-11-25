  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
STAR WARS

Star Wars-themed pop-up bar opens in New York

The star Wars pop-up will take place in three cities: New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

SOHO, Manhattan --
Star Wars fans are drooling over The DarkSide bar, which is open in selected cities for a limited time.

The pop-up opened on 201 Lafayette Street in SoHo.

Pop-up bars are also open in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

The short-lived space will offer nightly events and parties such as themed dance and DJ nights, trivia, speed dating, and games.

The bar will serve up six custom cocktails, all with playful names like Red Force, Blue Force, The Imperial, The Dark Side, the Galaxy and the Mindtrick.

Party-goers are encouraged to dress in costume, but it's not required to enjoy a cocktail or two.

Reservations for the bar are $33 per person and include two signature cocktails. Walk ins are $40 per person.

The pop-up bars will be open until Jan. 14.

