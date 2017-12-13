ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Harlem School of the Arts' 'Harlem Holiday Live'

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
This coming weekend -- from Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17 -- some of the most talented school kids in New York City will be taking the stage at The Harlem School of the Arts for the annual holiday show.

They're coached by mentors who one student calls the "best of the best," working show business professionals looking to give back to the community.

"Harlem Holiday Live" is all about the power and the glory of the season, and I urge you to find out why by watching them perform and listening to them sing. The students are all part of an after-school program that is stunning in its scope.

"(They) can do everything," Harlem School of the Arts President Eric Pryor said. "All of the arts disciplines are here under one roof, and that's very unique."

The annual benefit for HSA was hosted by Sunny Hostin from "The View" and honored Mary J. Blige, appropriate given the faculty of the school is of such a high caliber.

"They're not just getting paid to do this," said Keisha Sutton-James, whose 8-year-old daughter Shelby attends. "They're here because they really believe in these children."

The parents also appreciate that kindness and consideration for others are taught.

"We have to support each other and, as well, compete," 16-year-old Isio-Maya said.

She dances center stage in "Harlem Holiday Live," a show written by Josiah Fluker-McInnis.

"We want to get every department in the school involved so dance, music, art, and theater," he said. "We want everyone to be part in ringing in the festivities."

It's about inclusion, which is in sync with the spirit of the season.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicentertainmentsandy kenyonHarlemNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Pat DiNizio, lead singer of NJ band Smithereens, dead at 62
'Star Wars' royal cameos? Princes at London premiere
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
Suspected bomber's wife discloses conversation on day of attack
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack arraigned
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Dad killed when rifle accidentally fires at gun range
Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says
Catholic schools fighting for state-mandated reimbursements
Suspect crashes into police cruiser and runs from scene
Show More
Pat DiNizio, lead singer of NJ band Smithereens, dead at 62
2 standing next to disabled car hit by tractor-trailer on I-95
East River tunnel shutdown to impact subway riders
80-year-old deli worker fatally shot after dispute
Manhunt for suspects who fled from rollover crash
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos