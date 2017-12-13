The Harlem School of the Arts' 'Harlem Holiday Live'

This coming weekend -- from Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17 -- some of the most talented school kids in New York City will be taking the stage at The Harlem School of the Arts for the annual holiday show.They're coached by mentors who one student calls the "best of the best," working show business professionals looking to give back to the community."Harlem Holiday Live" is all about the power and the glory of the season, and I urge you to find out why by watching them perform and listening to them sing. The students are all part of an after-school program that is stunning in its scope."(They) can do everything," Harlem School of the Arts President Eric Pryor said. "All of the arts disciplines are here under one roof, and that's very unique."The annual benefit for HSA was hosted by Sunny Hostin from "The View" and honored Mary J. Blige, appropriate given the faculty of the school is of such a high caliber."They're not just getting paid to do this," said Keisha Sutton-James, whose 8-year-old daughter Shelby attends. "They're here because they really believe in these children."The parents also appreciate that kindness and consideration for others are taught."We have to support each other and, as well, compete," 16-year-old Isio-Maya said.She dances center stage in "Harlem Holiday Live," a show written by Josiah Fluker-McInnis."We want to get every department in the school involved so dance, music, art, and theater," he said. "We want everyone to be part in ringing in the festivities."It's about inclusion, which is in sync with the spirit of the season.