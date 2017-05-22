ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: Cher performs at Billboard Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what's trending on May 22, 2017. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel Lindsay talks 'Bachelorette' season, being 1st black star
Ballerina Michaela DePrince talks extraordinary challenges
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Tom Hanks shames serial parking ticket offender on Twitter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Show More
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
Man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg
Passenger sprays mysterious liquid in MTA bus driver's face
Unlicensed cab driver shot after chain grab in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Hidden New York: The Irish Hunger Memorial
More Video