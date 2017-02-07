ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: Madonna, Qatar airlines, snowball fights, little surfer dancing

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Novarro has the latest. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
Bette Midler and Glenn Close among many stars coming to Broadway this spring
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
Show More
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
More Video