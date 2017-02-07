Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Madonna, Qatar airlines, snowball fights, little surfer dancing
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1742525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has the latest. (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Tuesday, February 07, 2017 05:16PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
Bette Midler and Glenn Close among many stars coming to Broadway this spring
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
Show More
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York