Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
School closings and delays
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Richard Hatch, "Easy D", Katy Perry, Chris Hemsworth
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1744451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending. (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 05:07PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
Stars cut ribbon as historic theater re-opens for Broadway revival
Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
How public transit will be impacted by snowstorm in NYC area
New York area braces for blast of winter snow
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Show More
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
Possible human remains found along Queens jogging path
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
President Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York