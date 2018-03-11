NEW YORK (WABC) --As "American Idol" makes its big return to your television screen, there is a group of local contestants who already have a built-in fan base of New Yorkers cheering for them.
The big premiere of the rebooted singing competition airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Are you excited for its big return? Check out the video player above to see what happened when we asked around in Times Square.
Ryan Seacrest will return as the host while famous musicians Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will sit at the judges' table.
Tune in to cheer on the handful of New Yorkers who will give it their all.
We'll be watching out for:
#Hello in my @LionelRichie voice. I auditioned for @AmericanIdol w/ @katyperry @LukeBryanOnline @RyanSeacrest. Tune in March 11 @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/r1tBiiEIcH— Amalia Watty (@AmaliaWatty) February 6, 2018
Travis Orlando from Brooklyn, NY
Kayla Barone from Langrangeville, NY
Julia Capello from Glen Cove, NY
Mel Bryant from Roslyn, NY
Lola Jane from The Bronx, NY
Amalia Watty from Brooklyn, NY
Nikki from Staten Island, NY
The show, which first ran from 2002-2016, has reached an audience of 460 million people around the world. Its alumni include the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.
