As "American Idol" makes its big return to your television screen, there is a group of local contestants who already have a built-in fan base of New Yorkers cheering for them.The big premiere of the rebooted singing competition airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.Ryan Seacrest will return as the host while famous musicians Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will sit at the judges' table.Tune in to cheer on the handful of New Yorkers who will give it their all.Travis Orlando from Brooklyn, NYKayla Barone from Langrangeville, NYJulia Capello from Glen Cove, NYMel Bryant from Roslyn, NYLola Jane from The Bronx, NYAmalia Watty from Brooklyn, NYNikki from Staten Island, NYThe show, which first ran from 2002-2016, has reached an audience of 460 million people around the world. Its alumni include the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.