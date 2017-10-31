ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on Wendy Williams' condition.

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Talk Show host Wendy Williams appears to have fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to Chelsea Television Studios on West 26th Street in Chelsea at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old talk show host -- dressed as the Statue of Liberty -- began to slur her words.

"Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.

Here's video of the incident:

She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

The show posted this message on Twitter:

The FDNY said they are still at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.
