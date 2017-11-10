Two bad movies in one review

Receipts at the nation's box offices are down more than 5 percent compared to last year, and experts say that's because most recent films have failed to capture the imagination of moviegoers. "Daddy's Home 2" won't help the situation, and nor will "Murder On The Orient Express."The remake of an old detective story is boring and bland -- not really bad -- just so sad because the star power aboard is wasted.Johnny Depp is apparently so desperate for money he is wiling to appear for a few minutes in a role that might best be described as an extended cameo, walk through his brief part as a gangster, and collect his huge paycheck. There is no chemistry with Kenneth Branagh playing "the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot.Branagh, who also directed the movie, chose to give himself a mustache so elaborate it ranks as among the most distracting facial hair in Hollywood history! I couldn't even concentrate on what his character was saying half the time.That said, Michelle Pfeiffer comes close to saving him. Her character says to Poirot, "that man was rummaging around in my cabin in the middle of the night. " The detective asks, "you are certain it was a man?" To which she replies, "I know what it feels to have a man in my bedroom!!" Love her.You know Poirot is going to find out 'who dun it' so the fun is in finding out how, but fun is exactly what is missing here."Daddy's Home 2" is not any better. Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are back as two dads linked by divorce. Ferrell's character is married to the ex-wife of Wahlberg's guy. The two resolve to stay friendly while co-parenting their kids, but a holiday vacation trip tests their resolve especially given they are together with their fathers played by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson.This sequel will likely be best remembered for the return of Mel Gibson after a lengthy exile due to anti-Semitic remarks and drunken behavior.In Hollywood time definitely heals all wounds if there is money to be made, but even if you're wiling to forgive him, "Daddy's Home 2" is a waste of time.Although folks at a screening I attended laughed when I did not, Rotten Tomatoes, which averages out hundreds of reviews, rates this one at 7% with 100% being perfect. So, looks like the majority side with me!!