ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Virtual ride: Amusement park to open 'tallest, fastest' roller coaster of its kind

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a virtual ride on the new "Steel Vengeance" roller coaster coming to Cedar Point. (WLS)

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
Cedar Point announced Wednesday that it will soon be home to the "tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world."

"Steel Vengeance" will combine a steel track with a wooden structure that climbs to a height of more the 200 feet. Cedar Point said the new coaster provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride.

Cedar Point said its latest addition breaks several records:
-World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)
-World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)
-World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)
-World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)
-World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)
-Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)
-Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)
-Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
-Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
-World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster (a hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet, the definition of a hyper coaster)

The ride is slated to open at the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park in spring of 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamusement parkamusement rideroller coasterworld record
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' during eclipse
Johnny Depp surprises patients at children's hospital
The Trend: This cat can't get enough of its shoulder massage
Making Hollywood history in Queens
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, child killed by man who took his own life in NJ
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
4 wounded, 1 critically, in Long Island shooting
Show More
Jackpot surges to $510 million after no Powerball winner
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
Family of tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, 1st responders
More News
Top Video
Family of tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, 1st responders
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
More Video