OSCARS

WATCH: Red Carpet Recap

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fashion and glam experts joined us for a LIVE interactive show all about the fashions seen on the red carpet on Oscars night and how you can dress like a star!

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson led the discussion with an experienced panel of experts:

Joyann King - Editor, Harper's Bazaar http://www.HarpersBAZAAR.com
Giovanni Vacarro - Creative Director, GLAMSQUAD http://www.glamsquad.com
Kelli Bartlett - Director of Makeup Artistry, GLAMSQUAD
Lizza Monet Morales - TV Host and Digital Influencer, @Xoxolizza on all social media

WATCH THE SHOW HERE!
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

CHECK OUT THE RED CARPET PHOTOS
Related Topics:
entertainmentred carpet fashiongeico-oscars
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
Backstage with Sandy: The choreography of 'La La Land'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: 'Pitch Perfect' cast harmonizes with sea lion
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
Exclusive: ACS workers say case load too high, blame is unfair
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Family recounts horrifying rat encounters, calls for change at Bronx building
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
George 'The Animal' Steele, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 79
Show More
Judge: Girl expelled over basketball lawsuit allowed on boys' team
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
NYPD officers save woman who collapsed on subway platform
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos