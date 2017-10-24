ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Weinstein accuser speaks out in New York

Sandra Bookman has the details on the latest Harvey Weinstein accuser to come forward.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Yet another woman is accusing beleaguered movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Mimi Haleyi claims Weinstein attacked her during a meeting in his SOHO, New York, apartment in 2006.

Haleyi says Weinstein forced himself on her and committed a non-consensual sex act, even though she repeatedly said "no."

She made the graphic accusation during a packed news conference in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday, alongside attorney Gloria Allred.

Allred called the alleged assault a "new low" in the Harvey Weinstein saga.

Hakeyi also detailed at least one other uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein in a hotel room in France during the Cannes Film Festival. She alleges Weinstein repeatedly pushed her to give him a massage, she repeatedly said "no" and finally left the room in tears.

Dozens of women have come forward in the last three weeks to accuse the once powerful producer of sexual harassment or sexual assault, and he's been forced out of the company he started.

The New York Attorney General, just Monday, announced an inquiry into the Weinstein Company, looking for evidence of broad gender discrimination or civil rights violations.

Neither Allred nor Haleyi would say whether they plan to sue Weinstein.
