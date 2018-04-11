  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Wheel of Fortune: Contestant loses $7K over 'flamenco' mispronunciation

One Apex man wasn't so fortunate during his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" Monday night. (WTVD)

APEX, North Carolina --
One North Carolina man is being dubbed one of the worst Wheel of Fortune fails after a simple mispronunciation on the show Monday night.

Jonny Knowles' luck on Wheel wasn't so fortunate - in fact, he lost a $7,100 payday because of a slip of the tongue.

While trying to solve the puzzle "Flamenco Dance Lessons," he mispronounced the word "flamenco" and read it as "flamingo" instead.

After the unfortunate event, host Pat Sajak was forced to buzz Jonny with a wrong answer, thus passing the chance to solve onto the next contestant, Ashley, who correctly pronounced the answer and won the round.

The slip-up cost him $7,100 and a trip to Spain - ouch!

However, his luck wasn't all bad, we walked away with $19,050 and a great story to tell.

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
