ULSTER, New York (WABC) --A woman's stunning karaoke performance inside a New York Sam's Club has gone viral.
Christina Kokonis-Viggers was captured on video singing "Maybe This Time" from the musical "Cabaret" inside the Hudson Valley store, located in Ulster.
Her friend posted it on Facebook last month, and it's since been seen by more than 8 million people.
Check out the video here:
Kokonis-Viggers appears to have a strong interest in singing, and even set up a special Facebook page called "Diva in the Making."
The Staten Island Advance reports that Kokonis-Viggers grew up in the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island and was a member of the choir at P.S. 11.