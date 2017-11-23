MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --It's been two years since the finale of the beloved series "Downton Abbey" aired, but now fans can relive the magic of the popular show right here in New York City.
"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" is a fully immersive experience that puts fans right inside the great halls of Downton -- both upstairs and downstairs.
From complete sets to props, costumes and special videos created just for the exhibit, you will be transported to the post-Edwardian Era that was so beautifully displayed during the show's six seasons.
The creators of the exhibition worked closely with producers of the series to ensure the details of the sets and costumes appear just as they did on the show.
If you didn't watch the series, the exhibition offers lessons in British historical events, fashion and society.
"We wanted to give something for all the armies of 'Downton' fans out there, but we also hope the authenticity of the historical setting of Downton will also attract visitors who are perhaps not so familiar with the series," said the executive producer of the exhibition, Dominic Burns.
Whether you are stepping into Lady Mary's bedroom or experiencing the smells of Mrs. Patmore's kitchen, not a detail has been spared.
When you walk into the Crawley family's grand dining room, our favorite butler Mr. Carson gives visitors a lesson in etiquette required when dining at such a proper table.
Down in the servants' quarters you will even find the original bell board used in the series. And yes, it actually rings.
There are more than 50 costumes on display that were once worn by the cast, including the Crawley family's evening wear and the crisp uniforms worn by the loyal staff we all grew to love.
Aside from the sets and costumes, visitors can explore thousands of artifacts from the show including telegrams, currency and household props.
"It was a time of huge political change with the war and the decline of the aristocracy, the rise of the underclass, but it was also a time of huge physical change and innovation," Burns explained during a tour through the exhibition.
While Carson may have had his share of troubles with some of those innovative items, visitors are welcome to play with a telephone, a gramophone and a radio to be reminded of the changing times.
And do you have what it takes to work at Downton? Assess your skills with an interactive questionnaire to determine which job, if any, you are most suited for.
Fans of "Downton Abbey" will not want to miss the show. You can visit the NYC exhibition during its limited run through January.
The cost of admission is $30 for adults. Tickets for kids 4-12 years old are $15. A daily VIP ticket, which includes a multimedia guide, will cost you $49.
"Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition" is located at 218 West 57th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.