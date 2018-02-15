  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC terror investigation involving bomb-making materials

NYC officials give an update on the NYC brothers arrested in connection to a terror investigation. (Photos/Facebook)

A former teacher and his twin brother have been arrested in New York City in connection with a terrorism investigation in which bomb-making materials were recovered, authorities said.

FBI agents and NYPD officers arrested Tyler Toro and Christian Toro, 27, in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx Thursday morning.

The two appeared before a federal judge in Lower Manhattan where they were arraigned on federal explosives-related charges.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement officials have been monitoring Christian Toro's activities for months and decided to move in Thursday in the wake of recent events.

Inside the brothers' Bronx apartment, investigators found low-level components that could be used to make a crude explosive device.

Christian Toro was a teacher at a charter school in Harlem. On January 9th, Toro resigned.

Court papers allege that when his brother, Tyler Toro, returned Christian's school-issued laptop, the school found he had searched about bomb making. Christian claimed he was researching the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The FBI went to the charter school to talk to students and discovered he paid some of them $50 an hour to take apart fireworks and recover the powder.

During their search of Toro's apartment Thursday, agents found materials that could be used to make a crude bomb, as well as writings in a notebook that said, in part:

"When you find out I threw away all evidence (of operation code name) 'Flash' I could find in your room, I hope this doesn't turn into a scene from 'Goodfellas'"

"We are twin Toros strike us now, we will return with nano thermite"

In a yellow backpack, investigators found a purple index card with "Under the full moon the small ones will know terror" written on it.

Since Christian Toro had a Jan. 31 arrest for allegedly having sex with a minor, there was this in the notebook:

"If you're registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100% living, buying weapons. Whatever we need."

What they intended to do with the bomb is not clear.

Authorities said there is no current or active threat.

Neighbors in the Bronx building where the two live said Tyler and Christian Toro are polite and keep to themselves.

Officials plan to release more details at a news conference scheduled for 8 p.m.

