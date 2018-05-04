Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out

A woman who became the target of a racist and sexist rant on the Long Island Rail Road is speaking out about the ordeal, talking exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett.

A cell phone camera captured a man's hate-filled tirade against Soraya Orelien last month on a train from Jamaica to Valley Stream.

"He made me feel disgusting," she said tearfully. "He made me feel less than what I am. And I'm not the only one who has experienced this."

Orelien wants the world to see the video of the expletive-ridden barrage unleashed by the man aboard an LIRR train. The language is so vile, so degrading that most of it can't be shown on television.

"He was so angry that you saw the veins pop out of his neck," she said. "He came to my face and was like, 'Ooh ooh ahh ahh, you monkey,' and I just sat there. I just sat there, and I didn't say anything. I just said, 'You need to leave. Leave me alone. Please just walk away.'"

It happened around 10 p.m. on April 19 while she was on her phone speaking with a friend, and the incident was recorded by another passenger.

"I just think back to Rosa Parks," she said. "When she was tired, got on the bus and sat in the front, and did not move. That was me. I was tired."

She says the conductor never passed through the car, but other passengers attempted to intervene to no avail. Witnesses said the incident went for about 10 minutes.

The MTA says it is investigating and attempting to identify the passenger.

