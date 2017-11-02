A teenager injured in the school bus crash that ended a terrorist's bike path massacre, is talking exclusively to Eyewitness News about the attack."I heard a loud crash sound and the bus matron landed right on me," said NoahNoah Salz was on the school bus the Home Depot truck crashed into on Tuesday afternoon. He remembers every detail."I started to cry and then I said, I just want to get out of here as quickly as I can," Noah said. "Then I sat there for a minute and heard a gunshot, and I heard it and it was really loud.""I was waiting for my daughter to be dropped off from her bus from her school, and just as she's stepping off the bus, my phone rang and I see it's Noah," said Kim Salz, Noah's mother.Noah's mom got the terrifying call from him."Noah said in a very shaky, scared voice, 'Mom you have to come and pick me up from this place. I said, 'Noah, where are you?' And he said, 'I don't know, maybe Brooklyn somewhere,'" Kim Salz said.Noah was still in Manhattan, but who wouldn't be disoriented after what he went through. When he finally did get transported to the hospital, his dad was watching on TV."I was able to call Noah and was able to talk to him briefly, and then I saw him on a stretcher on Channel 7, so that was a real odd moment," said David Salz, Noah's father. "It lasted long enough, he was on a stretcher, and he seemed OK."He was. So OK, in fact, Noah decided to go to school the very next day."Because I wanted to go because I wasn't hurt and I wasn't injured," Noah said."You could have gotten away with it," Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan said."Yeah," Noah said.