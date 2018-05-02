NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --An off-duty police officer shot an armed robbery suspect inside a Newark barbershop Tuesday night, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.
The incident happened at a barbershop on the 400 block of Orange Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect entered the business, where the off-duty cop was a customer, and pulled out his gun.
The brother of a witness to the incident said the suspect pulled the trigger of his gun twice, but his gun jammed. That's when the barber and the off-duty officer tackled him.
After a struggle over the gun, the off-duty officer fired two shots. He struck the suspect, who fled the scene and made his way into a getaway car.
The off-duty officer ran next door to a police station and gathered other officers, who then proceeded to chase the getaway car.
Investigators later pulled over a Dodge Challenger, and the injured suspect and another man jumped out of the vehicle and ran into an industrial area. They were both caught by police.
Officials say the suspect's injuries were not life threatening, and the off-duty officer was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
