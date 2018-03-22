FAMILY & PARENTING

ACS, Foster Care Task Force issue 16 reform recommendations

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Administration for Children's Services (ACS) and New York City's Foster Care Task Force have announced 16 recommendations aimed at making improvements in foster care.

Two of the task force's recommendations will be launched immediately, including after-school programs and a kinship program, along with an educational campaign called "Find Family and Friends First."

"Kids in foster care are exposed to less emotional trauma and more likely to achieve permanency through reunification ideally or through adoption or kinship guardianship," ACS Commissioner David Hansell said.

The recommendations are seen as a new chapter for those in foster care.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James called it, "A fresh opportunity to work together to make positive changes that ultimately better the lives to children who are the most vulnerable, the most marginal and children who have so much stacked against them."

Alondra Castillo, in foster care since she was 15 years old, is a student representative on the task force.

"It's very traumatic," Castillo said. "And it's just going to provide some support and stability in their lives."

Milcah Slater, who also had been in foster care, found work on the task force very important.

"Kinship, I'm very excited about that," Slater said. "Because it will allow children to have stronger ties with their relatives and people they are very familiar with."

The report comes at a time as ACS has dramatically reduced the number of children in foster care from just under 17,000 in 2007 to fewer than 9,000 last year.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfoster carefamilyacsLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Consumer Reports tests dressers for tip-over dangers
What's in a name: More parents choosing gender-neutral baby names
Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs
Boy uses birthday money to send animal food to PR
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Family fights to get baby back after tribal police take child
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
FDNY responding to manhole explosion in Lower Manhattan
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Show More
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Cuomo: No state budget unless NYCHA improvements approved
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos