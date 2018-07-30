FAMILY & PARENTING

Man uses elaborate corn maze to propose to girlfriend in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

FABIUS, New York (WABC) --
One man in central New York went all out to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm in Fabius to pop the question.

"Travis just makes me wake up, and I'll probably end up crying, makes me wake up each day wanting to be the best possible version of myself for him," bride-to-be Allie Randall said.

He decided back in January that she was "the one" and put a plan into action.

"I just can't put into words, she's just beyond perfect for me," Drexler said.

Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

He showed his bride-to-be a drone picture that read, "Allie will you marry me?"

"I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized, holy cow, I'm the Allie that's in that picture," Randall said.

It may be kind of "corny," but the happy couple can't wait to take on the maze of life together.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywedding proposalweddingfarmingNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News